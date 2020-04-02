Jenny Hval Releases Mystical New Song “Bonus Material” and Announces Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Home News Luke Hanson April 2nd, 2020 - 6:24 PM

Norwegian singer-songwriter, musician, producer and novelist Jenny Hval has released a new single, “Bonus Material.” She has also announced her rescheduled North American tour dates.

The new single features Hval’s trademark sparse, ethereal ambiance and floating vocals, putting listeners into a near-trance state. The single is her first new release since her 2019 full-length seventh solo studio album, The Practice of Love.

The title fits with the artist’s description of it. “It is an unfinished track about unfinished substances leaking into one another,” Hval says. “Trash practicing love.” It feels like bonus bits of noise that are equal parts incomplete and yet could be looped for hours to create a comforting whole.

Along with the single, Hval announced rescheduled dates for her North American tour which had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She will make up dates in Chicago, Brooklyn and San Francisco later this year, beginning at Constellation in Chicago on September 10 and going through September 18 in San Francisco at Grey Area – Grand Theatre.

The tour promises to be an immersive, interactive exploration of The Practice of Love. Hval has promised to plumb the depths of her sonic, visual and choreographic ideas and inspirations of and from the eight-track album. Ultimately, she will frame the writing process as a performative practice.

Tickets for the posted dates are on sale, with additional dates and stops promised to be announced in the coming days.

North American Fall Tour Dates:

09/10 — Chicago, Illinois – Constellation

09/13 — Brooklyn, New York – National Sawdust

09/14 — Brooklyn, New York – National Sawdust

09/18 — San Francisco, California – Grey Area – Grand Theatre