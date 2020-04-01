The Airborne Toxic Event Announces First New Album in Five Years Hollywood Park for May 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech April 1st, 2020 - 10:12 PM

Los Angeles based rock band The Airborne Toxic Event have announced their first new album in five years titled Hollywood Park, which will be released via Rounder Records on May 8th. The band have also released a new music video and single from the album titled “Come On Out,” directed by Silvia Grav.

“Come On Out” is a throwback to 1980s era postpone, with upbeat yet vintage sounding synth lines, steady guitar chords and vocals sung in a deep voice. There is a guitar solo at the minute and a half mark giving the track a more varied alternative rock sound.

The video focuses on a young boy riding on his bike across Los Angeles, where he meets up with friends after escaping home from an abusive step father. This music video is inspired by an event described in the memoir of the band’s frontman Mikel Jollett titled Hollywood Park: A Memoir. The video stars Jacob Sandler who played Brad Pitt’s character, Clifford McBride as a child in the science fiction film Ad Astra.

Hollywood Park will arrive alongside the memoir of the same name, which explores Jollet’s past, from his unique birth at the experimental commune known as Synanon, which was engaged in multiple criminal activities, to his childhood filled with poverty emotional abuse. The performer discussed his life in the commune with Publisher’s Weekly.

“I had no concept of what a mother was, a father, a family. At Synanon, we were put into an orphanage soon after we were born; we were ‘society’s children,'” Jollet explained.