New Music Alert: Brutus Drops Mesmerizing New Single “Sand”

Home News Roy Lott March 28th, 2020 - 8:02 AM

Heavy-rock band Brutus has released a new single called “Sand.” The new song is in celebration of the one-year anniversary of their sophomore effort Nest, released in March of last year. “Sand” was recorded during the time the band worked on the album and comes with its music video. The song showcases post-hardcore to its core as it fits with the Nest era perfectly. The music video shows footage of the band’s most recent performance in Ghent a few weeks ago both on and off stage. Check out the music video below.

According to Paste Magazine, the band was slated to tour North America but has since been canceled due to the safety and health concerns around the coronavirus. In a press release, the band had stated: “If we want to share awesome moments like these again in the near future, we all need to be responsible concerning the COVID-19 virus measures and stay home.” They were also geared up to play Psycho Las Vegas alongside Ulver and Ty Segall and the Freedom Band as well as the Mad Cool Festival with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and the Pixies to name a few.