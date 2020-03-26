New Music Alert: Chris Simpson of Mineral Has a New Solo Project Called Mountain Time, Shares Blissful New Song “Rosemary, Etc.”

Home News Aaron Grech March 26th, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Chris Simpson of the emo band Mineral has announced a new project called Mountain Time, which will release its debut album Music For Looking Animals this June 26th via Spartan Records. The first new single from this prioject titled “Rosemary Etc.” has been released today.

“Rosemary Etc.” is a a folk inspired indie rock track, with many elements of Midwest emo that was popular in the work of groups such as Bright Eyes throughout the 1990s. The track has varied instrumentation with horns, guitars, drums and banjo’s backed by Simpson’s passionate vocal performance.

“To me, it’s a record about surrendering to your true self by letting go of what doesn’t serve you anymore,” Simpson explained in a press release. “It’s about sacrifice and stepping into your own life. It’s about all the paradoxes that exist: the most important of which is that vulnerability is the only real source of strength.”

Mineral has its origins in Houston, Texas, before they relocated to the city of Austin, which had a larger independent music and cultural scene throughout the 1990s. They released two studio albums throughout the late 1990s with The Power of Failing and EndSerenading in 1997 and 1998 respectively. Their most recent EP release titled One Day When We Are Young came out last year.

Simpson is also a member of the Austin based indie rock band The Gloria Record, who released a single album titled Start Here back in 2000.

Music For Looking Animals

Rosemary, Etc.

Death Pause

Becoming All Things

Royalties

Empty Graves

Lady Of The Radiator

Foretold In G

Modern Living