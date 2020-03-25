Spotify Announces Fundraising Plans for Music Community Members Affected by the COVID-19 Outbreak

Home News Ashwin Chary March 25th, 2020 - 8:05 PM

Spotify, one of the most popular music streaming platforms in the world, has announced their plans to fundraise for music community members, whom were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Spotify will be matching dollar-for-dollar public donations, up to a total of $10 million.

In efforts of doing so, Spotify announced their Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, which will recommend verified organizations to members of the music community who are the most in need. The verified organization will then offer financial relief to the members.

Spotify has also created a digital COVID-19 hub to provide listeners with news and information on the virus. The company mentions how they are continuing to support the health, safety and livelihoods of their employees.

In December of 2019, Spotify announced their suspension of all political ads in 2020. The company mentioned their placement of more stringent vetting tools and systems, as Spotify is incapable to validate and review such politicized advertising content.