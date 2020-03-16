Yo-Yo Ma And Chris Thile Announces New Album, Not Our First Goat Rodeo, For May 2020 Release And Drop New Single “Scarcely Cricket”

Home News Luke Hanson March 16th, 2020 - 11:29 PM

Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile have announced a reunion of their Grammy Award-winning collective to release and tour their long-awaited sophomore album, Not Our First Goat Rodeo. The record is a follow-up to their 2011 debut, The Goat Rodeo Sessions, which won Grammy’s for Best Folk Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

The 10-track album will be released May 1 and can be preordered here. It features the lead single “Scarcely Cricket,” for which the band has already released a live video.

Along with the album, the group will be touring across the US in August and October. Ticket information can be found here.

Yo-Yo Ma is a classic cellist and musical prodigy who has been performing since he was four years old and attended both Juliard and Harvard. Over the course of his career he has recorded over 90 albums and won 18 Grammy Awards. Duncan, a multi-instrumentalist bluegrass musician who provides fiddle and banjo on recordings, has also played with such acts as Dolly Parton and George Strait. Meyer is a bassist and composer who has written for such musicians as Bela Fleck and Zakir Hussain. Finally, Thile is a renowned mandolinist perhaps best-known as the frontman of both Nickel Creek and the Punch Brothers.

Their first album was unlikely and eclectic, featuring several regional musical influences including Appalachia, Chinese, Celtic, jazz and classical. It debuted at number one on Billboard’s Classical, Classical Crossover and Bluegrass charts.

Not Our First Goat Rodeo Track Listing:

Your Coffee Is a Disaster Waltz Whitman The Trappings (feat. Aoife O’Donovan) Every Note a Pearl (feat. Aoife O’Donovan) Not for Lack of Trying Voila! Scarcely Cricket We Were Animals (feat. Aoife O’Donovan) Nebbia 757 ml

Tour Dates:

08/08 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

08/10 – Saratoga Springs, New York – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/11 – Kennett Square, Pennsylvania – Longwood Gardens Open Air Theater

08/12 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap

08/13 – Chicago, Illinois – Millennium Park

08/15 – Greenwood Village, Colorado – Fiddler’s Green Ampitheatre

08/18 – Portland, Oregon – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

08/22 – San Diego, California – The Shell

08/23 – Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl

10/18 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Steve Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

10/24 – Auburn, Alabama – Woltosz Theatre at the Gogue Performing Arts Center

10/25 – Nashville, Tennessee – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/26 – Boston, Massachusetts – Symphony Hall – Celebrity Series

10/27 – New York, New York – Carnegie Hall