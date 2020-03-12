Sonoma Harvest Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Modest Mouse, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and Bishop Briggs

Home News Roy Lott March 12th, 2020 - 5:09 PM

Modest Mouse at Coachella. Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Sonoma Harvest Music Festival has announced its annual lineup for 2020. The festival will take over the course of the weekends of September 12-13 and 16-19 and will take place at the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, Sonoma County. Empire of the Sun, Young The Giant, Grouplove, The Struts, X Ambassadors, The Naked and Famous, Betty Who, Best Coast, Smallpools and The Wreck will perform the first weekend with Modest Mouse, Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, Fitz and The Tantrums, Dashboard Confessional, Bishop Briggs, Saint Motel, Joywave, Magic Giant, Yoke Lore and Almost Monday will be playing the second weekend. Daily lineups will be announced at a later date. Passes are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The festival expanded to two weekends last year, with performances from Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Ms. Lauryn Hill with Chvrches and Death Cab for Cutie. CEO/Founder of Vintage Wine Estates Pat Roney discussed the upcoming festival, saying“Last year we grew the festival to two weekends, which was a big success,” said Dave Graham, Partner, BottleRock Presents. “For 2020, each weekend offers a specially curated lineup in arguably one of the most beautiful music festival settings in the world at B.R. Cohn Winery – it will be difficult to choose just one weekend.” We are thrilled to host the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival at the winery for the third consecutive year.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson