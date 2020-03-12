King Diamond Cancels Festival Appearance After Undisclosed Surgical Procedure

Home News Aaron Grech March 12th, 2020 - 12:30 PM

Danish heavy metal performer King Diamond has cancelled his appearance at the Hell & Heaven Festival in Mexico, City, citing an undisclosed medical procedure as the reason for its cancellation. The performer explained that he is recuperating slower than expected, and that he was advised to avoid air travel in the near future to be able to minimize risks to his health.

The performer also explained that the procedure needed to be dealt with immediately as it would’ve prevented him from air travel. The performer did state that he would like to return to Mexico in the near future however.

“We did not expect to have any complications after the surgery, but my healing is slower than anticipated, and I’ve been advised to ‘forego air travel until his healing stabilizes and additional risks are minimized,'” the frontman explained on social media. “Unfortunately and regretfully, this means that we cannot make it this weekend to play at the Hell & Heaven [Metal Fest]. We love playing in Mexico and can’t wait to get a chance to make this up to you. Til then, stay heavy.”

King Diamond recently announced a new album titled The Institute, which was set to be released some time this year. The performer recently wrapped up a tour last fall, which began at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas in November and finished off at Comerica in Phoenix, Arizona.

The performer also debuted a new track last year titled “Masquerade of Madness,” which was performed during a concert in France.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat