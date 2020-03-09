Jimmy Eat World Announces Summer 2020 Criminal Energy Tour Dates with The Front Bottoms, Turnover and Joyce Manor

Home News Ashwin Chary March 9th, 2020 - 9:24 PM

Rock and indie music fans prepare your ears! Jimmy Eat World has announced their Summer 2020 Criminal Energy Tour, featuring The Front Bottoms, Turnover and Joyce Manor on selected dates.

The tour will kick off on Aug. 6, in Atlanta, GA, at the Coca Cola Roxy, with Turnover as the additional act, and will conclude on Sept. 5, in Phoenix, AZ, at the Arizona Federal Theatre, with The Front Bottoms and Joyce Manor as the supporting artists. The tour is set in motion for the promotion of Jimmy Eat World’s 10th studio album, Surviving.

“Whether we’ve slept on your floor after the ’97 basement show, or you’ve just only recently heard about us, we will have something you’d be into catching live,” the band said.

Surviving was released earlier last year, featuring 10 brand-new songs for fans to play on repeat. They kicked off their world tour on Oct. 17, 2019, in Sheffield, UK, at the Sheffield Leadmill, to promote their album at the time. The tour concluded on Nov. 11, 2019, in Athens, GA, at the 40 Watt Club.

Turnover recently released their newest album, Altogether, earlier last year in November. The album featured 10 brand-new songs, with a total playtime of 34 minutes and 38 seconds.

Presale tickets for the Summer 2020 Criminal Energy Tour begin on Tuesday, Mar. 10, at 12 p.m. General public tickets go on sale Friday, Mar. 13 at 10 a.m.

Criminal Energy Tour Dates 2020:

08/06 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy*

08/07 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre^

08/08 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre^

08/09 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion^

08/11 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17*

08/14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage*

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia*

08/16 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

08/18 – Toronto, ON – Rebel^

08/20 – Indianapolis, IN – White River State Park^

08/21 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore^

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion^

08/26 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory#

08/27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave#

08/28 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballrom#

08/29 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre#

08/31 – Denver, CO – Fillmore#

09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex#

09/04 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre#

09/05 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre#

*with Turnover

^with The Front Bottoms & Turnover

#with The Front Bottoms & Joyce Manor

Photo Credit: Owen Ela