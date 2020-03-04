Celebrating Chester–A Celebration Of Life to Take Place on 3/19 at the Regent

Home News Drew Pitt March 4th, 2020 - 8:20 PM

It wasn’t so long ago that the world tragically lost Chester Bennington. The late lead vocalist of Linkin Park was always vocal about his struggles with depression, and he noted that the loss of Chris Cornell to the same fate was weighing heavily on him. While the end of his life was tragic, his band mates, and those who associated with Linkin Park have taken it upon themselves to celebrate Chester’s life to benefit those around them.

One of the ways in which people have decided to celebrate his life is through the annual benefit put on by IN THE END, “Celebrating Chester–A Celebration Of Life” which benefits To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) a suicide prevention group.

IN THE END will perform a set, as will Brandon Bauman, The Gutter Daisies and Joshua Ketchmark. Each ticket sold will donate a percentage of the proceeds to TWOLHA, so you know that your money is going to a good cause as you hear excellent covers of your favorite Linkin Park songs.

The benefit show will take place on March 19th at The Regent, and is put on by Spaceland Presents. Be sure to swing by this event and support a worthwhile cause while reliving some of your most nostalgic moments.

Location: The Regent

Address: 448 S. Main St. Los Angeles, CA 90013

Tickets available from $12.50