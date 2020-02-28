STRFKR Take a More Intimate Turn on New Song “Never The Same”

Home News Matt Matasci February 28th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

STRFKR are back with a new song and it shows off a new sound for the long-running electro-indie band. In the place of electronic beats and drums are intimate acoustic guitars and a more indie-rock sound for the band, who are releasing the single on Polyvinyl Records.

In addition to the new song, STRFKR have a plethora of live dates planned in the spring. They’ll kick off the tour in Alaska before heading down the East Coast. Later they play throughout the Midwest before hitting a run of dates along the West Coast. They’ll be playing with The Undercover Dream Lovers.

STRFKR Tour Dates:

03/27 – Anchorage, AK @ Williwaw

03/28 – Girdwood, AK @ The Sitzmark

04/27 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall #

04/28 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

04/29 – Boston, MA @ Royale #

04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

05/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

05/03 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

05/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

05/06 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North #

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

05/08 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill and Mine #

05/09 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall #

05/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall #

05/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater #

05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom #

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

06/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo #

06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom #

06/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

06/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #

06/12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

06/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

06/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall #

06/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s #

06/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

06/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

06/24 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Brewing Company #

06/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

06/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #

# w/ The Undercover Dream Lovers