STRFKR Take a More Intimate Turn on New Song “Never The Same”

STRFKR are back with a new song and it shows off a new sound for the long-running electro-indie band. In the place of electronic beats and drums are intimate acoustic guitars and a more indie-rock sound for the band, who are releasing the single on Polyvinyl Records.
In addition to the new song, STRFKR have a plethora of live dates planned in the spring. They’ll kick off the tour in Alaska before heading down the East Coast. Later they play throughout the Midwest before hitting a run of dates along the West Coast. They’ll be playing with The Undercover Dream Lovers.
STRFKR Tour Dates:
03/27 – Anchorage, AK @ Williwaw
03/28 – Girdwood, AK @ The Sitzmark
04/27 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall #
04/28 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #
04/29 – Boston, MA @ Royale #
04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
05/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #
05/03 – Richmond, VA @ The National #
05/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #
05/06 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North #
05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #
05/08 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill and Mine #
05/09 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall #
05/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall #
05/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater #
05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #
05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom #
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #
06/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #
06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo #
06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom #
06/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #
06/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #
06/12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #
06/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #
06/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #
06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #
06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall #
06/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s #
06/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #
06/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #
06/24 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Brewing Company #
06/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #
06/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #
# w/ The Undercover Dream Lovers