Kraftwerk Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a 3D North American tour. Tickets go on sale February 27, and the tour kicks off June 19 in Seattle.

Formed in 1970 in Düsseldorf, Kraftwerk consisted of the Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider. The duo were true pioneers directly responsible for popularizing the genre. The current lineup consists of Hütter (lead vocals, vocoder, synthesizers, keyboard), Fritz Hilpert (electronic percussion), Henning Schmitz (electronic percussion, live keyboard) and Falk Grieffenhagen (live video technician). In October the band was nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 class.

Kraftwerk are known for their influence on a range of genres, as well as their enigmatic style and uniqueness. A key focus of their collective catalogue are the contributions of both man and machine. Tracks like 1978’s “The Robot” and its video put this on full display.

Kraftwerk’s influence has touched and indeed been part of the foundation of myriad genres of music, from electro to hip hop to synthpop. Their 3D concert series is the synthesis of their 50-year history, incorporating elements of music, 3D visuals and performance art.

Tickets go on sale to the general public February 27 at 10am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase pre-sale tickets in select markets from February 25 at 10am local time through February 27 at 9am local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tour Dates:

06/19 – Seattle, Washington – Moore Theatre

06/20 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06/21 – Portland, Oregon – Keller Auditorium

06/23 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06/24 – Los Angeles, California – Shrine Auditorium

06/25 – San Diego, California – Balboa Theatre

06/27 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Union

06/29 – Morrison, Colorado – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/01 – Austin, Texas – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

07/02 – Dallas, Texas – Bomb Factory

07/05 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Orpheum Theater

07/07 – Miami, Florida – James L. Knight Center

07/08 – Orlando, Florida – Dr. Phillips Center

07/09 – Atlanta, Georgia – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

07/11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

07/18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

07/20 – Columbus, Ohio – Palace Theatre

07/21 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

07/22 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Armory

07/24 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Auditorium

07/25 – Memphis, Tennessee – Crosstown Theater

07/26 – St. Louis, Missouri – The Pageant

07/27 – Detroit, Michigan – Masonic Temple Theatre

07/28 – Toronto, Ontario – Meridian Hall

07/30 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The Met

07/31 – Boston, Massachusetts – Boch Center Wang Theatre

08/01 – Montréal, Quebec – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival