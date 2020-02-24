Judas Priest Announces Fall 2020 Tour Dates Featuring Sabaton

Home News Luke Hanson February 24th, 2020 - 9:05 PM

British heavy metal legends Judas Priest will celebrate their 50th anniversary this year with their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour. Swedish metal rockers Sabaton will also be featured on the tour as the opening act.

Formed in 1970 in what many consider to be the mecca and genesis point of heavy metal, Birmingham, England, Judas Priest have enjoyed a fabled career, blazing a trail for all aspiring past and present metal acts. The band’s current lineup consists of founding members Rob Halford (lead singer), Ian Hill (bassist) and Glen Tipton (lead guitarist), as well as 30-year veteran Scott Travis (drummer), Richie Faulkner (rhythm and lead guitarist), who joined the band in 2011 and Andy Sneap (rhythm and lead guitarist), who has been with band since 2018 in light of Tipton’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

“Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular!” the band said in a statement. “Performing a blistering cross section of songs from our lives in metal – we can’t wait to raise horns with you again at this once-in-a-metal-lifetime event!”

Momentum for the tour will be driven not only by the band’s 50th anniversary, but also the wave of support and acclaim from their most recent album, 2018’s Firepower. It was the band’s highest-charting release of all time, coming in at number five on the Billboard 200. The album was produced by Tom Allom and Sneap, who would go on to tour with the band that year following Tipton’s diagnosis. The band featured several hits, including “Lightning Strike.”

Despite being in their 50th year the band shows no signs of slowing down. In January, Faulkner revealed on Twitter that he, Tipton and Halford were preparing to start the songwriting process for a 19th studio album. The trio began working on material for the new album on February 3, per another tweet from Faulkner.

The band’s European summer tour ends August 9 in the United Kingdom, and the official 50 Heavy Metal Years tour kicks off September 9 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. It concludes October 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ticket information can be found through the band’s website.

Tour Dates:

09/09 – Oxon Hill, Maryland – MGM National Harbor

09/11 – Uniondale, New York – Nassau Coliseum

09/12 – Ledyard, Connecticut – Foxwoods Casino Arena

09/14 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The Mann Center

09/15 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

09/17 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion

09/18 – Orlando, Florida – Central Florida Fair – Rebel Rock Fest

09/21 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena

09/23 – Detroit, Michigan – Fox Theatre

09/24 – Youngstown, Ohio – Covelli Centre

09/26 – Chicago, Illinois – Rosemont Theatre

09/27 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Armory

09/29 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Miller High Life Theatre

09/30 – St. Louis, Missouri – Saint Louis Music Park

10/02 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – The Zoo Amphitheatre

10/03 – Dallas, Texas – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/05 – Austin, Texas – HEB Center

10/06 – San Antonio, Texas – Freeman Coliseum

10/08 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Sandia Resort and Casino

10/09 – Denver, Colorado – The Mission Ballroom

10/11 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/13 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Federal Theatre

10/15 – Los Angeles, California – Microsoft Theater

10/17 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood