Full Terror Assault Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Gwar, Homewrecker and Exodus

Home News Peter Mann February 23rd, 2020 - 10:04 AM

The latest inclusion of heavy metal acts have recently been announced for the Illinois-based music festival Full Terror Assault Open Air 2020 lineup. As previously reported on The Prp, the confirmed thrash metal collectives on this year’s lineup at “The Hogrock Campground in Cave-In-Rock, IL will play host to the festival this year with the following artists now confirmed:

Gwar

Exodus

M.O.D.

General Surgery

Home-wrecker

War Curse

Ground

Shock Narcotic

Hidden Intent

Extinction A.D.

Atoll

Duskwalker

Axeslasher

Nooses

Malformity

Pitlord

Shattered Guts

Necrolytic”

Full Terror Assault's initially released announcement included just a few of the illustrious headliners and the respective band's history with the event. According to a press release, "Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival 2020 (FTA) has revealed Exodus, M.O.D., General Surgery, Ground and Shock Narcotic as the first bands confirmed for the sixth edition of the massive outdoor festival, scheduled for September 9-12, 2020 in Cave-in-Rock, IL."

Richmond, Virginia-based heavy metal band Gwar’s inclusion makes for an enticing addition to the already stacked lineup. Gwar are a staple to the metal scene since their inception back in the mid-1980’s. The seasoned pioneer collective even had a parody made for them in the form of last year’s Danny Boyle-helmed breakout sleeper hit, Yesterday. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “The YouTube video, titled ‘YesterSlay,’ is a parody of Yesterday, but instead of the world forgetting about the Beatles, the world forgot about the heavy rock band GWAR. The parody trailer starts off with the main character Jack Malick, portrayed by Himesh Patel, who actually does play the main character of the same name in Yesterday, getting hit by a bus at the same time electricity goes out all over the world. When Jack wakes up, he wakes up in a world without GWAR.”

The aforementioned mxdwn article furthers that among the various announced performers, “Exodus’ lead guitarist Gary Holt was enthusiastic regarding the band’s inclusion … saying, “Exodus are proud to announce our addition to the 2020 Full Terror Assault festival!’ says guitarist Gary Holt, who will be making his return to Exodus after a six-year hiatus to tour with Slayer. ‘It’s gonna be a blast to be a part of the sixth year of this festival, and it is the first US Exodus show we have booked going forward! Raging thrash metal out in the woods, super killer underground festival -the way I like it! This will be RAD!’”

For more information regarding the venue and how to purchase tickets visit here.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna