Full of Hell Hit The Studio To Record New Album

Home News Kelly Tucker February 22nd, 2020 - 10:12 PM

Full Of Hell revealed they have been in the studio recording new material. In a Facebook post, they shared the following drummer going all out in a clip. The band debuted their most recent album, Weeping Choir in 2019. The band which formed in 2009, is from Ocean City, Maryland and Central Pennsylvania. It includes, Dylan Walker, lead vocals, electronics, noise (2009–present), Spencer Hazard, guitars, noise (2009–present), Dave Bland, drums (2009–present) and Sam DiGristine, bass, backing vocals (2015–present).

In an article by mxdwn.com, the recent album, Weeping Choir, is described as a choir of noisily abrasive sounds that work towards Full of Hell maintaining their established sound. If anything, they’ve zeroed in on it even more. It starts with “Burning Myrrh,” and other tracks like “Rainbow Coil” and “Armory of Obsidian Glass” as well as “Ygramul the Many.” Full of Hell is most known for playing every instrument at an incredibly fast pace, backed my disorienting vocality that is both dizzying and gratifying at the same time.

Full of Hell is currently signed to Relapse Records. They have released 4 studio albums, Roots of Earth Are Consuming My Home (2011), Rudiments of Mutilation (2013), Trumpeting Ecstasy (2017), and Weeping Choir (2019), as well as three full-length collaborations, Full of Hell & Merzbow (2014) with Japanese noise artist Merzbow and One Day You Will Ache Like I Ache (2016) and Ascending a Mountain of Heavy Light (2017) with sludge metal band the Body, aside from numerous EPs and splits.

03/27 – Zoccolo 2.0+ – Saint Petersburg, Russia

03/28 – Gorod Moscow – Russia

03/29 – BI NUU – Berlin, Germany

03/30 – CRK | Centrum Reanimacji Kultury – Wrocław, Poland

03/31 – Underdogs‘ Ballroom – Praha 5, Czech Republic

04/01 – Collosseum club – Košice I, Slovakia

04/02 – Dürer Kert – Budapest, Hungary

04/03 – Freakout Club – Bologna, Italy

04/04 – Legend 54 – Milano, Italy

04/05 – Juha West – Stuttgart, Germany

04/06 – Die Trompete | Livemusik in Bochum – Bochum, Germany

04/07 – Magasin 4 – Brussels, Belgium

04/08 – The Jolly Brewer – Lincoln, United Kingdom

04/09 – Cluny 2 – Newcastle, United Kingdom

04/10 – Stereo – Glasgow, United Kingdom

04/11 – The Grand Social – Dublin, Ireland

04/12 – Siege of Limerick – Limerick, Ireland

04/13 – The Bread Shed – Manchester, United Kingdom

04/14 – Exchange Bristol – United Kingdom

04/15 – Scala London – United Kingdom

04/16 – 04/19 – Roadburn Festival – Tilburg, Netherlands