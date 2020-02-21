Robby Kreiger Announces First New Solo Album in 10 Years The Ritual Begins At Sundown for April 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott February 21st, 2020 - 8:10 PM

Legendary guitarist and songwriter of The Doors Robby Kreiger have announced that he will be releasing his new solo album in an on April 24, 2020, his first one in a decade. The new album, titled The Ritual Begins At Sundown will be released by The Players Club, a division of Mascot Label Group. It will be Krieger’s ninth solo studio effort, following his 2010 Grammy-nominated album Singularity. He had worked with his long-time writing partner and co-producer Arthur Barrow, who had worked with Frank Zappa. Other features on the album include Zappa alumni Jock Ellis (Trombone), Sal Marquez (Trumpet) Tommy Mars (Keys), AeB Bryne (Flute), Vince Denim (Sax), Chuck Manning (Sax), Joel Wackerman (Drums) and Joel Taylor (Drums).

The new album will include ten instrumental songs, with nine original songs and one cover, which is Frank Zappa’s song “Chunga’s Revenge.” In a press release, Kreiger discussed the process of making the record, which took him back to exploring the jazz scene much like when he recorded his debut solo album. “After The Doors I started becoming interested in Jazz and started hanging out with a guy called Sal Marquez,” he says. “So, we put this band together and that was the first Robby Krieger band and we played at the Whiskey A-Go-Go with Don Preston, Zappa’s keyboard player.” He then went on to say “I kinda write for myself, I don’t expect to have any more hits like ‘Light My Fire’” laughing he continues, “but you never know.”During his hiatus, Krieger got into painting, which is shown on the album’s cover art.

Krieger also released the album’s lead single “The Drift,” which can be listened to below.