SXSW Music Festival 2020 Announces Eighth Round of Showcasing Artists Featuring Japanese Breakfast, Ezra Furman and Martin Atkins

We are now officially less than a month away from the 2020 edition of SXSW Music Festival. Today, they’ve announced another batch of showcasing artists that will be performing in and around Downtown Austin, TX from March 16 until March 22. Like every announcement earlier this year, there are artists from all over the world, including the Netherlands (Amy Root), Brazil (Céu, JONATHAS), and even Nigeria (Mr Eazi, Vivendii Sound). Of course, there are also plenty of representatives from the typical countries like Australia (Borzoi), the United Kingdom (Col3trane, Ellie Prohan, King No-One, Pinty, Sharna Bass), Canada (DAX, Donald Lauture, JP Saxe) and Mexico (Alexxxandrina, Max Chinasky, Little Jesus, Nurrydog, Perreo Millenial) as well, plus a ton of domestic talent.

Leading the announcement is Martin Atkins, the man behind legendary industrial/noise supergroup Pigface. He’s also performed with Public Image LTD, Ministry, Nine Inch Nails and Killing Joke. Pigface recently went on a tour, their first in 14 years and were joined by artists like Ruby and Randy Blythe of Lamb of God. Also performing is indie rock artist Japanese Breakfast, who released Softer Sounds From Another Planet in 2017.

Other artists that stand out from the bunch include Ezra Furman, who’s quietly one of the more prolific artists in the indie scene. Last year he released Twelve Nudes, in 2018 he released Transangelic Exodus, Big Fugitive Life in 2016 and Perpetual Motion People in 2015.

Rock band Houndmouth released their sophomore album Golden Age last year, following a breakout that was owed in part to captivating audiences (and record execs) at SXSW. The Deer are an Americana band who recently released their promising album Do No Harm last year and obviously ironically named indie band Sports Team is releasing a new album called Deep Down Happy in April of 2020, just after their SXSW performance.

The rest of the performers include 99 Neighbors, Adzua, Akinyemi, Alice Longyu Gao, Amaarae, Angel Cintron, Astragal, B1, BLK JKS, Bragglights, The Bright Light Social Hour, Clemente Castillo, Dan Luke and The Raid, David Dondero, Deezie Brown, Demi Grace, DJ CEE WATTS, DJ Hella Yella, DJ Iceberg, Dwagie, Earth Boys, EBO, Fever Beam, FH Snoop, Fly Hendrix, FOOZOOL, GeeXella, GoDJKnowledge & The Trendsetters, Goyo Chocó, Grupo Fantasma, Hounds, The Iguanas, Jasper Bones, Jaymes Ward, J. Harcrow, John Vincent III, Jordan Moser, Karma Rivera, Katy Kirby, KiDi, KIRBY, Kydd Jones, LABRYS, The Lagoons, Laser Background, LEDEF, Lele Rose Washington, L Twill Hamburg, Mai Khoi Hanoi, Mira Fahrenheit, Miss GIRL6, Mluna Austin, MOTHERMARY, Nef The Pharaoh, Ness Heads, Noga Erez, No Swoon, Ollie Voso, OMB Peezy, Pale Dian, Parlor Walls, Peach Tree Rascals, PineappleCITI, POORSTACY, Portrait XO, Propain, Ratchetón, REUE, Ron Wilkins, Russell Elliot, Ryan Cassata, Sertified w/ DieSlo, Sharkmuffin, Shelita, The Shivas, Single Lash, SkyBlew, Spirit Ghost, STEPHAN, Stephanie Poetri, Stephen Clair, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Sun June, Sweet Spirit, SWSH, Sydney Wright, Tenci, Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra, Vi$ion, Wet Dip, Worldwide, Zach Winters and Jose Feliciano.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer