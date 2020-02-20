Biffy Clyro Goes Pop On New Song “Instant History”

Home News Ashwin Chary February 20th, 2020 - 9:09 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Scottish rock band, Biffy Clyro, have released their new song “Instant History,” on Feb. 20. The song accumulated over 29,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours, and is set to feature on the band’s eight studio album, record by the Grammy-winning Rich Costey.

Starting off with flashing lights and a spacy synth, the lead singer, Simon Neil, starts singing as he faces the camera. The camera cuts to a girl, she stares through the lens, and gently looks up as the chorus kicks in.

The rest of the members are standing behind Neil, as he stands shirtless. The background is black and white, and his tattoos are vividly colors, capturing the attention of the viewer.

He lies on the ground as the thick guitar chugs fill the song. The spotlight hits Neil directly as more people appear behind him for the second chorus. A xylophone like synth is hitting the background, bringing the song together.

“This is the sound that we make.” The band sings.

Shadows are covering Neil’s body, as the scene rapidly shifts to different people. A woman is shown lying down, and the scene cuts to the band, gazing though the camera. The song fades out, ending the music.

Biffy Clyro is set to play at the BBC 1’s Big Weekend on May. 22, in Dundee, UK. The band will be heading to Eschwege, Germany afterwards to play at the Open Flair Festival, on Aug. 5.

