Allegaeon Announces Spring 2020 Terrestrial Takeover Tour Dates with Fallujah

Home News Aaron Grech February 20th, 2020 - 7:19 PM

Extreme metal outfit Allegaeon have announced their Terrestrial Takeover Tour, which will take place this spring, and feature support from Fallujah, Entheos, and Etherius. This tour will take off on April 9th in Denver, Colorado, and will wrap up on April 29th in Seattle, Washington.

The band will be touring in support of their latest studio album release Apoptosis, which came out last spring via Metal Blade Records. This was the first album with their new bassist Brandon Michael, who replaced Corey Archuleta back in 2017. Their upcoming tour will be performed across smaller venues, to create a more intimate setting for the band’s fans

“This lineup is such a total powerhouse of melodic and progressive death metal – we could not possibly be more excited to be taking this beast on the road,” the band stated in a press statement. “Having toured with both Fallujah and Entheos in the past, we know first-hand how fantastic these bands are in a live setting and cannot wait to see them bring it every night as they always do. Intimate shows, top-tier production, and an absolutely stacked lineup.”

While the group are usually considered to be extreme metal, they take a wide variety of musical influences from genres such as classical music, progressive metal and thrash metal. The group’s lyrics are also extremely varied, as they deal with high concept science themes such as evolution, artificial intelligence, biology, physics, cryonics, dyson spheres and the possibility of extra terrestrial life.

Tour Dates

4/09 Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

4/10 Lefty’s Live Music – Des Moines, IA

4/11 Gabes – Iowa City, IA

4/12 Reggies – Chicago, IL

4/13 Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

4/14 Phantasy Concert Club – Lakewood, OH

4/15 Dingbatz – Clifton, NJ

4/16 Alchemy – Providence, RI

4/17 The Kingsland – Brooklyn, NY

4/18 Voltage Lounge – Philadelphia, PA

4/19 The Mothlight – Asheville, NC

4/21 Tomcats West – Ft. Worth, TX

4/22 Come And Take It Live! – Austin, TX

4/23 Rockhouse Bar & Grill – El Paso, TX

4/24 Club Red – Mesa, AZ

4/25 Dive Bar – Las Vegas, NV

4/26 Whisky-A-Go-Go – West Hollywood, CA

4/27 Metro Opera House – Oakland, CA

4/28 Star Lounge – Portland, OR

4/29 Club Sur – Seattle, WA