Faith No More and Korn Announce Summer 2020 Co-Headlining Tour

Home News Aaron Grech February 18th, 2020 - 8:50 AM

Alternative metal band Faith No More and nu metal band Korn have teamed up for a summer 2020 headline tour which will take place this summer across North America. These groups will be joined by Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Spotlights, Helmet and ‘68 on various shows for this upcoming tour.

This tour is expected to kick off on August 7th at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado and will wrap up at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri on September 17th. A ticket pre-sale for the event is currently ongoing, however tickets will be on sale this Thursday February 20th.

Both bands will also be joined by System of A Down, Helmet and Russian Circles for an upcoming Los Angeles show this spring.

Korn released their most recent studio album The Nothing last year, which was supported by singles such as “You’ll Never Find Me” and “Cold.” According to a recent Q-and A session Korn’s frontman Jonathan Davis revealed that he collaborated with Smashing Pumpkin’s frontman Billy Corgan on “You’ll Never Find Me.”

Faith No More will also be performing at various European shows this summer. These will be the first set of tour dates for the band since 2016, which saw the band celebrate the anniversary of their album We Care A Lot.

Spotlights released an album titled Love & Decay last summer. This past year also saw a music video release by Scars on Broadway titled “Angry Guru.” The year also saw Helmet go on tour, where they performed 30 song sets with no openers.

Tour Dates

8/7 – 8/27: with Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway & Spotlights

8/29 – 9/17: with Helmet & ‘68

8/7 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

8/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/11 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/13 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

8/14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/16 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/19 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/27 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/29 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

8/30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/1 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

9/2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/5 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

9/6 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/9 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/10 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/15 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat