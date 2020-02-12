Ultraísta Make Singer Laura Bettinson a Human Canvas in New Video for “Anybody”

Home News Aaron Grech February 12th, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Ultraísta, the supergroup trio consisting of vocalist/producer Laura Bettinson (FEMME, lau.ra), multi-instrumentalist/producer Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, Thom Yorke) and drummer/producer Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms for Peace), have debuted a new music video titled “Anybody,” which will be featured on the group;s upcoming album Sister. This latest video stars Bettinson, and is a minimalist effort, like their previous music video for their single “Tin King.”

“Anybody” is a more electronic based alternative pop song, with an assortment of strings, quick, yet rhythmic drumming and a confident vocal delivery from Bettinson. A majority of the video focuses on the vocalist’s face, as it becomes a canvas for a set of external hands, who put various objects from glass to paper bags on top of her face.

The trio released their self-titled debut back in 2012, and went on a brief hiatus, before announcing that they had signed to Partisan Records. The band were noted for their unique and eclectic blend of genres such as Afrobeat, electronic and dance music and visual art.

“We made an album a few years ago and we have another one coming out next year. To start the preparations in the run up for the whole thing we are re-issuing our first record… ” Goodrich explained regarding the group. “Hooray! Everything we’ve ever made, including loads of tracks you might have not actually heard before, bootleg remixes and other stuff…on a deluxe edition. We’re essentially three pals who get together and make music for love and we just did it again. ”