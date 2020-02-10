Mike Patton’s Metal Project Tomahawk with Members of Battles, Mr. Bungle and The Jesus Lizard is Working on First New Album in Seven Years

Home News Luke Hanson February 10th, 2020 - 8:24 PM

Jack-of-all-musical trades Mike Patton is working in collaboration with members of Battles, Mr. Bungle and The Jesus Lizard on the first new album for his metal project, Tomahawk, in seven years. This will be the American rock supergroup’s fifth studio album.

The new album represents a fourth current project for Patton. The artist is best known for providing lead vocals for alternative metal band Faith No More, who will play a pair of shows on May 22 and 23 at Los Angeles’s Banc of California Stadium with fellow hard rock icons System of a Down and Korn, with openers Helmet and Russian Circles. They’ll then play a series of headlining dates later this summer in Europe. Faith No More started in the ’80s and achieved wide-ranging acclaim with their single “Epic.”

Along with the Tomahawk album and upcoming tour, Patton has also been playing reunion shows with Mr. Bungle, the experimental rock band he founded in 1985. These have been the band’s first shows in over 20 years. They have two dates left: February 11 at Brooklyn Steel in New York and February 13 at Warfield Theatre in San Francisco.

Finally, Patton is working on new music with hardcore punk supergroup Dead Cross. They last released new music on a self-titled EP in 2018, a follow up to their self-titled debut album from 2017.

Other recent efforts from Patton include a 2019 collaboration with French composer Jean-Claude Vannier. They created a 12-song album, Corpse Flower, and released several music videos for songs including “A Schoolgirl’s Day” and “Chansons D’Amour.” They debuted the album with the single “On Top Of The World.”

Consequence of Sound reports Duane Denison, guitarist for The Jesus Lizard, first revealed Tomahawk was working on a new album in an interview with Premier Guitar. “I have a song tentatively called ‘High Noon,'” Denison said. “Going for a Western vibe.” There’s currently no release date for the new album.