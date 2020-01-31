mxdwn Premiere: Bee Appleseed Gets Contemplative on New Song “Maybe I’ll See You In Portland”

Home News Matt Matasci January 31st, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Next month, singer-songwriter Bee Appleseed will release a new album titled Starflower’s Cosmic Soul. As the title would suggest, it’s full of trippy, dreamy psychedelic folk songs that chronicle the spiritual journey after years of tumult and sporadic struggles with homelessness. Today’s we’re premiering a new song from the album called “Maybe I’ll See You In Portland.”

While searching for a place to crash on couchsurfing.com, he met a Native American shaman that invited him to stay with her family near the Central Coast of California, just outside of San Luis Obispo. There, he suddenly discovered himself awakened by the spiritual healing that she practiced. Not necessarily a very spiritual person before this experience, it’s changed Bee.

While Bee currently calls the city of Los Angeles his home, he originally hails from Portland, OR. The album was recorded there alongside a 15-piece band, often with incense and candlelight providing a sacred ambiance to the recordings. While the musician has released several DIY folk recordings over the years, this history only pops up occasionally on the 10 songs that make up Starflower’s Cosmic Soul. “Maybe I’ll See You In Portland” is punctuated by a simple electric guitar riff and jangly-strummed acoustic guitars. The song has the feeling of a late-night jam, with female vocals occasionally teaming up with Bee in the chorus to sing the song’s title.

“I wanted to relay the impetus of spiritual strength I found during my most vulnerable time of homelessness through music,” Bee said, “as I believe music has the power to both heal and inspire.” Starflower’s Cosmic Soul will be out on February 21 on Baby Robot Records.