Sturgill Simpson Combines Rock and Funk in NSFW Animated Video for “A Good Look” from Sound & Fury

Home News Aaron Grech January 29th, 2020 - 9:06 PM

Sturgill Simpson has his track a “A Good Look,” brought to life by anime director Jumpei Mizusaki in a new NSFW music video from their collaborative anime/musical album project Sound & Fury. The collaborative project was released last fall, and shows the performer going into a more rock sound as oppose to the alternative country he is known for.

“A Good Look” is dance floor ready, as Simpson’s bluesy guitar playing blends in will with the rhythmic drums and funky bass that blend classic elements of funk and rock together. The visuals are as eclectic as the song’s diverse sounds, as topless samurai women are shown dancing in an apocalyptic world following a major battle. This cyberpunk aesthetic also borrows elements from popular anime tropes such as mechas, which are prominent throughout the music video.

Simpson originally announced the multi-media Sound & Fury project alongside writer/director Jumpei Mizusaki and character designer Takashi Okazaki at Comic Con last year. This was his first album since his Grammy award-winning 2016 album, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

“Sound & Fury is a fresh sound for Simpson who is trying to find a new sound with weighty music and lyrics. The album’s bleakness is offset by a moment of light, but both are supported by Simpson’s talented guitar playing and strong voice,” mxdwn reviewer Spencer Culbertson explained. “The album is ‘full of sound and fury’ but neither ‘told by an idiot’ nor “signifying nothing,’ even you have to listen carefully to find what it means.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna