Primitive Race Announces Mark Hennessy as New Singer Replacing the Late Chuck Mosley

Ashwin Chary January 27th, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Alternative rock band, Primitive Race, has announced, Mark Hennessey, who is the singer of alternative rock band, PAW, as their new vocalist. Hennessey will be the successor of the late Chuck Mosely, who was the former singer of Faith No More.

“I was a big fan of Chuck,” said Hennesey. “So, to be carrying the torch in Primitive Race is something special. I’m going to just be myself and work on adding a new element to the band.”

Moseley passed away on Nov. 9, 2017, due to the disease of addiction, one week after the release of Primitive Race’s 2017 album, Soul Pretender. In a statement released by his family following his death, they mentioned how he passed away after a long period of sobriety, and his passing should serve as a wake-up call to anyone who is struggling to fight for sobriety.

Weeks after his death, Primitive Race released a music video in honor of Mosely, for their song “Dancing In The Sun.” 100% of the money made from this track for the 2018 album sales went to MusiCares to benefit substance abuse treatment, for artist battling addiction.

At the moment, there are no further details about an upcoming album or a possible tour with the new vocalist.