David Lynch and Jack Cruz Debut 7″ Single “The Flame of Love” for Upcoming Netflix Short Film

Home News Kelly Tucker January 25th, 2020 - 6:22 PM

David Lynch and Jack Cruz released a new single titled, “The Flame of Love” which is a beautiful sonnet that captures the essence of love in a nutshell. On January 20, 2020, there was a surprise release of David Lynch’s short ‘What did Jack Do?’ on Netflix. The 17 minute short film features David Lynch sitting with a talking monkey on a train that has been stopped by the police due to a murder and the monkey is the prime suspect. During the interrogation, Lynch drills Jack Cruz, the monkey who has innocent eyes, white fur around his face and wears a little business suit. He is defending himself while giving prime one-liners out of the blue and giving his testimony trying to prove his innocence. His girlfriend was murdered and he claims she was the love of his life. After a while, Jack Cruz the adorable, sweet unbearably cute monkey breaks into song, “True Loves Flame” where he is featured in the black and white film.

<a href="http://davidlynch.bandcamp.com/album/the-flame-of-love">The Flame of Love by David Lynch Featuring Jack Cruz</a>

The lyrics to the song are so ethereal with the lullaby like lyrics, “Once upon a time. Now I want to know, the glow. I wish to know. To be with her and know a day, the glow of true love.” Once the song concludes, the next track reverberates as vocalist, Cruz comes through with a distinctly different and gorgeous voice. The lyrics, “I’m walking so high, got my head in the sky, I’m the luckiest guy in the land. Cuz you took my hand.” He continues, “I’m walking with you, I’m walking in the world of love. Dancing in the world of love. Oh, the night is so long without you. Oh, life is so wrong without you, darling. Will you sit and count the stars with me?”

Sacred Bones Records announced the release of the short’s featured original song “True Love’s Flame” by the primate star crooner of yesteryear; Jack Cruz. Not much is known about Cruz’s career prior to his involvement with Lynch, but fortunately, we have not just one song, but two: “Dancin’ in the World of Love” is the B-side to the short’s single and an excellent example of Cruz’s emotional prowess and magical, gold-dipped vocal cords. Both songs were written by Lynch and Dean Hurley and are available for pre-order in both black and clear vinyl 45s with artwork carefully crafted by Lynch himself.

The Flame of Love Tracklist:

1. True Love’s Flame

2. Dancin’ in the World of Love