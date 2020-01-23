KCRW Announces Longtime DJ Anne Litt as New Music Director

Home News Aaron Grech January 23rd, 2020 - 11:07 AM

The Santa Monia-based NPR member station KCRW has announced longtime DJ Anne Litt as its new music director, replacing longtime director Jason Bentley. Litt will be the fifth director of the acclaimed radio station, following Bentley, Nic Harcourt, Chris Douridas, and Tom Schnabel respectively.

BIG NEWS: We’re excited to announce KCRW veteran Anne Litt as our new Program Director of Music!

After 20 years at the station, Anne will lead KCRW Music into the next era. Anne will also helm @MBEkcrw as the search continues for the next permanent host of the show. — KCRW (@kcrw) January 23, 2020

Bentley announced that he would be stepping down from his role as KCRW’s Music Director and host of Morning Becomes Eclectic last year, although he will continue to host his popular Saturday-night global electronic mix show, Metropolis at the station. Litt will helm the acclaimed Morning Becomes Eclectic broadcast until the station finds a permanent host for the program.

Litt’s hiring follows two new additions to the KCRW staff which includes the hiring of Paul Bennun as Chief Content Officer, and Drew Tewksbury as Director of Digital Content. The DJ has been a member of KCRW for over two decades, and hosted the weekend afternoon show for many years.

She has also hosted numerous KCRW events including has hosted countless music events including KCRW’s World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, First Fridays at the Museum of Natural History and KCRW’s Summer Nights. The incoming director has also interviewed many high profile artists including Beck, Yola, Nick Waterhouse, Gary Clark Jr., Patti Smith, Ty Segall, The National, Margo Price and Norah Jones.

“After 20 years on the air at KCRW, having the opportunity to map out our future in this leadership role, at the station I’ve known, respected and valued above all others, is the honor of a lifetime,” stated Litt. “This is a pivotal moment for KCRW to redefine the meaning of ‘radio’ in the 21st century.”