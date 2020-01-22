Mr. Bungle Reveals They’ll Play a Cover Song and Live Premiere Three The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny-era Songs at Upcoming Reunion Shows

Home News Aaron Grech January 22nd, 2020 - 8:14 PM

Experimental 1980s rock band Mr. Bungle are less than two weeks away from their scheduled reunion shows, where fans will here them play material off their legendary demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny for the first time in 20 years. Fans won’t just be limited to material from this demo however, as the band have announced that they will be playing a new cover, along with several unreleased and unperformed songs written during the recording of The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny.

We’ll be premiering 3 songs we wrote during the RROTEB era that we never actually learned nor performed before. One features a riff that ended up on our first record. Can you guess which riff? — MrBungle (@MrBungle) January 22, 2020

Working on a cover song. Name that tune. pic.twitter.com/YNGACqgpqk — MrBungle (@MrBungle) January 22, 2020

Mr. Bungle is composed of guitarist Trey Spruance, bassist Trevor Dunn and lead vocalist Mike Patton of Faith No More fame. The band will be joined by Scott Ian of Anthrax, and drummer Dave Lombardo, who has worked with many prominent metal groups including Suicidal Tendencies.

Cattle Decapitation, Possessed, Hirax, the Melvins, Ho99o9, Cunts and Spotlights will be opening for the band on this latest tour. These bands are mostly considered heavy metal or hardcore punk, however acts such as Ho99o9 blend in various elements of hip hop into their music.

Patton recently teamed up with Jean Claude Vennier to release Corpse Flower last year. Faith No More will perform a limited run of summer shows this year, which will be the band’s first live performances since 2016. Despite this upcoming tour, band member Roddy Bottum stated that the band currently does not have any plans to release new music in the near future.