Allman Brothers Band Announces 50th Anniversary Box Set Trouble No Moreand Shares First-Ever Demo “Trouble No More”

January 20th, 2020

Formed in 1969, American rock band, The Allman Brothers Band, has announced their 50th Anniversary Box Set, Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection, which is set to release on Feb. 28. Simultaneous with the announcement of the box set, The Allman Brothers Band dropped their first-ever unreleased demo, “Trouble No More”.

The box set will be available to purchase as a five-CD set, 10-LP vinyl box and digital download. There will also be live recordings and classic studio tracks of their most popular songs, as well as seven unreleased songs.

The 2014 live performance of “Trouble No More” will also be featured on the box set. The song was recorded during the band’s final concert at New York City’s Beacon Theater.

Earlier last year, The Allman Brothers Band released their four CD-set live album, Fillmore West 1971. The album was released in Sept. 2019, and featured songs from their concerts in Jan. 2019.

Preorders for the upcoming box set are currently available at the band’s https://ume.lnk.to/TroubleNoMore website. Tickets for the upcoming 50th anniversary celebration concert in New York City at The Madison Square Garden, on Mar. 10, are also available for purchase.

The Allman Brothers — Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection Tracklist:

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part I

Disc 1

01. Trouble No More (Demo) *

02. Don’t Want You No More

03. It’ Not My Cross To Bear

04. Dreams

05. Whipping Post

06. I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage)

07. Midnight Rider

08. Revival

Disc 2

01. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’

02. Hoochie Coochie Man

03. Please Call Home

04. Statesboro Blues (Live at Fillmore East)

05. Stormy Monday (Live at Fillmore East)

06. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Fillmore East)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part II

Disc 3

01. One Way Out (Live at Fillmore East)

02. You Don’t Love Me / Soul Serenade (Live at A&R Studios)

03. Hot ‘Lanta (Live at A&R Studios)

04. Stand Back

05. Melissa

06. Blue Sky

Disc 4

01. Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More (Live at Mar y Sol)

02. Wasted Words

03. Ramblin’ Man

04. Southbound

05. Jessica

06. Early Morning Blues (Outtake)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 – 1981

Disc 5

01. Come And Go Blues (Live at Watkins Glen)

02. Mountain Jam (Live at Watkins Glen) *

03. Can’t Lose What You Never Had

04. Win, Lose Or Draw

05. High Falls

Disc 6

01. Crazy Love

02. Can’t Take It With You

03. Pegasus

04. Just Ain’t Easy (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion)

05. Hell & High Water

06. Angeline

07. Leavin’

08. Never Knew How Much (I Needed You)

The Epic Years 1990 – 2000

Disc 7

01. Good Clean Fun

02. Seven Turns

03. Gamblers Roll

04. End Of The Line

05. Nobody Knows

06. Low Down Dirty Mean (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

Disc 8

01. Come On Into My Kitchen (Live at Radio & Records Convention)

02. Sailin’ ‘Cross The Devil’s Sea

03. Back Where It All Begins

04. Soulshine

05. No One To Run With

06. I’m Not Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre) *

The Peach Years 2000 – 2014

Disc 9

01. Loan Me A Dime (Live at the New World Music Theatre) *

02. Desdemona (Live at the Beacon Theatre) *

03. High Cost Of Low Living

04. Old Before My Time

Disc 10

01. Blue Sky (Live at the Beacon Theatre) *

02. Little Martha (Live at the Beacon Theatre) *

03. Black Hearted Woman (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

04. The Sky Is Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

05. “Farewell” speeches (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

06. Trouble No More (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

* = Previously unreleased